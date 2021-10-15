Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Issues Earnings Results

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter.

SODI traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $8.50. 4,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632. Solitron Devices has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

