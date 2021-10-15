SonoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One SonoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. SonoCoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $79,381.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00068345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00111114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00070497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,722.56 or 1.00032916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.83 or 0.06244225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002578 BTC.

SonoCoin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SonoCoin Coin Trading

