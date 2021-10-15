Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SPSAF remained flat at $$199.10 on Friday. Sopra Steria Group has a one year low of $199.10 and a one year high of $199.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.92.

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

