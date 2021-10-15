Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 669,535 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $35,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $51.51 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

