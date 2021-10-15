SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 164,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,840,016 shares.The stock last traded at $39.39 and had previously closed at $39.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

