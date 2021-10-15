Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Up 412.0% in September

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a growth of 412.0% from the September 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SPMTF stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Spearmint Resources has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.36.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources, Inc acquires, explores and develops mineral properties. Its projects include Chibougamau Vanadium, Gold Mountain, Prickle , Carscallen, Safari Copper, Hammernose Gold, Goose Gold, Carscallen West Gold, Case Lake South Cesium, Escape Lake North PGM, River Valley East Platinum-Palladium, Perron-East Gold, El North Nickel, Golden Triangle gold, Neba Gold-Copper and Clayton Valley.

