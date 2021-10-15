Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Spire Global stock opened at 6.29 on Friday. Spire Global has a 1-year low of 5.79 and a 1-year high of 19.50.

About Spire Global

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

