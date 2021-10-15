Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Elisa Steele Sells 250 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Splunk stock opened at $164.48 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Splunk by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 83.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 27.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $3,803,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 62.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

