Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SRAD. Bank of America started coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.22.

SRAD opened at $23.66 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sportradar Group stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

