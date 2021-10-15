Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a current ratio of 15.95. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

