Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 343.5% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SAGKF opened at $1.01 on Friday. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGKF shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

