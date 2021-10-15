Standard Chartered’s (STAN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STAN. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 601.29 ($7.86).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 494.20 ($6.46) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £15.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 450.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 470.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Also, insider José Viñals acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Insiders have bought a total of 121,500 shares of company stock valued at $53,088,000 over the last three months.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.