Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.67.

STN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE:STN traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$60.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,987. The firm has a market cap of C$6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$37.46 and a 1 year high of C$66.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.66.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$940.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$359,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,500,872. Insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332 over the last 90 days.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

