Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $127.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $4,283,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.