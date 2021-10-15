State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in SLM were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLM. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SLM during the first quarter valued at about $60,231,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 801.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,926 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 412.0% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,182,000 after purchasing an additional 801,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 358.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SLM stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. SLM’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

