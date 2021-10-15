State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $710,000 in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Aldeyra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

ALDX opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $504.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.70. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

