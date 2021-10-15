State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,422,000 after buying an additional 745,825 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,567,000 after buying an additional 689,358 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $23,377,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $19,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of SKX opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 over the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.