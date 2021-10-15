State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,100 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

