State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 893 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CDK Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

