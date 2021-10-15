State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $702,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $59,556,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $2,136,000. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SANA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $20.80 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.80.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $57,523.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 976,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,412,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 74,929 shares of company stock worth $1,873,895 over the last ninety days.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

