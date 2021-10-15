State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CEO Sells $400,375.01 in Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cyrus Taraporevala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in State Street by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,327,547,000 after acquiring an additional 228,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in State Street by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after acquiring an additional 455,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,849,000 after acquiring an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

