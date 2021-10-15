StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $43.06. 397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,255. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 15,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $643,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $93,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,056. 35.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.