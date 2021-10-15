Sterling Consolidated Corp. (OTCMKTS:STCC) Short Interest Update

Sterling Consolidated Corp. (OTCMKTS:STCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS STCC opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Sterling Consolidated has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.44.
Sterling Consolidated Company Profile
