Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Sterling Construction accounts for about 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Sterling Construction worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

STRL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,487. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $673.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $401.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.