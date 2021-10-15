Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,790 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $21,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $11,041,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 476,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,879,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 102,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,983,000 after buying an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.96.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $625.13 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $629.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $602.60 and a 200-day moving average of $570.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total value of $3,351,891.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,879 shares of company stock valued at $46,342,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

