Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,693 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $19,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,579,000 after buying an additional 2,794,993 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,242,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 684,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 249,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

