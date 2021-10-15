Stifel Financial Corp Has $18.86 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $18,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 71.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 601,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 249,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,300,000 after purchasing an additional 202,577 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,706,000 after acquiring an additional 139,658 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 223,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 95,907 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 792,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,756,000 after acquiring an additional 93,094 shares during the period.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

