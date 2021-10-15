Stifel Financial Corp Has $22.86 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,151 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $22,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3,727.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.