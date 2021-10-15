Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,550 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $23,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after buying an additional 95,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $126.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

