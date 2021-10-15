Stifel Nicolaus Increases Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Price Target to C$2.30

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMNF opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Prime Mining has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06.

Prime Mining Company Profile

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

