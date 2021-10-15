Stifel Nicolaus Increases Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Price Target to C$2.30

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRMNF opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Prime Mining has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06.
Prime Mining Company Profile
