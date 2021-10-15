Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,897 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 601% compared to the average daily volume of 556 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth about $93,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAOI opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

