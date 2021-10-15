Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,865 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,633% compared to the typical daily volume of 223 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 12.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,565. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

