Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Down 42.2% in September

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 236,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

STKAF opened at $3.32 on Friday. Stockland has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stockland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

