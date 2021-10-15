StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$5.90 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.13 and a 1-year high of C$6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -62.11.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that StorageVault Canada will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

