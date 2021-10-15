STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSKN. TheStreet raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the period. 22NW LP bought a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the second quarter worth $2,299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. 28.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

