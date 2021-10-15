Strong Hits Market Cap of $98.38 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $711.48 or 0.01158669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $98.38 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00111641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00070716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,537.69 or 1.00216556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.38 or 0.06254210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

