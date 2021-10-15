Sumokoin (SUMO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.45 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.0639 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $60,819.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 45,007,296 coins and its circulating supply is 38,307,296 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

