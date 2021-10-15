Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUNL. Cowen assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUNL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 743,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.