Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stake Cut by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,821 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,972 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.43% of Sunrun worth $42,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 164.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $49.41 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

