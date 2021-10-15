Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.18 and last traded at $41.16. 1,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 403,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 3.15.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

