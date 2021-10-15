Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 38.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 62,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter.

FHB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

