SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InflaRx has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

Get InflaRx alerts:

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $2.53 on Thursday. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $8,580,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 508,093 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $3,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.