Swap (XWP) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Swap has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $395,382.20 and $969.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00066926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00112064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00071131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,246.86 or 0.99791123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.71 or 0.06312371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002668 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 14,155,785 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

