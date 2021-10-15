Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives $66.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

SCMWY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.