Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives $66.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.
SCMWY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
Swisscom stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.
