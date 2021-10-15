Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Position Reduced by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,152,340 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $191.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.01 and its 200-day moving average is $153.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

