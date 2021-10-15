Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,557 shares of company stock worth $1,980,045. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

