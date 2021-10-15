Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.07. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,270. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $702.06 million, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

