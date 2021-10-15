Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAIPY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.27. 21,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,797. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

