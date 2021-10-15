TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $41.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.64.

TAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

TAL traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.87. 12,868,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,719,434. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

