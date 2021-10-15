Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $16.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Talos Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TALO opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

